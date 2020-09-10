Settlement reached in Maquoketa wrongful death lawsuit

A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached for a civil lawsuit involving the death of a Maquoketa man during a struggle with police. That’s according to the attorney, Dave O’Brien, who represents the family of 22-year-old Drew Edwards who died at the scene.

The city manager says, the City of Maquoketa approved a settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit at their city council meeting Tuesday night for four-million dollars.

O’Brien says, 500-thousand dollars will come from Jackson County.

We’ve spoken to the Jackson County attorney’s office.

Attorney Sara Davenport couldn’t confirm a settlement, and referred us to another attorney who we haven’t heard back from yet.

