Seven people, three pets safely escape house fire Monday night

Seven people and three pets safely escaped a house fire Monday night in Davenport.

The blaze began shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of West 3rd Street. When Local 4 News crews, only station on the scene, arrived they saw only light smoke showing. That changed when a giant flareup happened on the first floor of the home.

Emergency responders diverted traffic from the area.

Firefighters told Local 4 News the fire started in the basement and then spread to the first floor.

The Red Cross arrived to assist residents Monday night. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.