Seven straight days of over 100 new cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday 131 new cases, bringing the overall total to 5,740.

This is the seventh straight day that more than 100 new cases were reported. Prior to that, there were only two other days with over 100 cases, October 30 and 31.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained at 109.

There are currently 51 patients hospitalized, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 80s

3 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

10 women in their 50s

13 women in their 40s

16 women in their 30s

15 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

6 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

8 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

11 men in their 40s

7 men in their 30s

13 men in their 20s

6 boys in their teens

4 boys younger than 13

4 boy infants 1 or younger

