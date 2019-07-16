Seventy-five cats taken from house in Monmouth

An animal complaint ended with police pulling 75 cats from a house in Monmouth Tuesday morning.

The cats were evaluated by Robbin Avery, Monmouth Police Department animal control officer, along with the Western Illinois Animal Rescue.

Avery said none of the cats were in great condition. Some had flea infestation, while others had bad eyes.

She said they will be evaluated more tomorrow to see if they can be put up for adoption or if they have to be put down.

One neighbor is hoping for the best.

“Well I hope that, you know, they’re able to, you know, get them healthy and you know be able to adopt them out,” Becky Spitzig said.

Monmouth Chief of Police Joe Switzer said he’s never had to remove this many cats.

“It’s an unfortunate thing,” he said. “You know, obviously, there’s people that are animal lovers and take in as many, you know, animals that they can take in.”

The animals were fed and fleas were removed Tuesday.