Several cars collide on I-74 in Moline

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A pileup of several cars on I-74 in Moline caused quite a backup Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m., and Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

The incident occurred at the construction zone on I-74, just before getting off onto River Drive, heading Iowa-bound.

Local 4 spotted damage on multiple cars, including one with heavy damage.

Two tow trucks came to take cars away.

Injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story