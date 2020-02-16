Several cars collide on I-74 in Moline

A pileup of several cars on I-74 in Moline caused quite a backup Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m., and Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

The incident occurred at the construction zone on I-74, just before getting off onto River Drive, heading Iowa-bound.

Local 4 spotted damage on multiple cars, including one with heavy damage.

Two tow trucks came to take cars away.

Injuries are unknown.

