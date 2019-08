Traffic is backed up at Interstate 80 and Cleveland Road on August 1, 2019.

Emergency crews are responding to “several crashes” on westbound Interstate 80 near the Interstate 88 and Illinois Route 5 interchange, according to the Illinois State Police.

There are no injuries reported at this time

Traffic has been severely affected and backed up as far as the Big X intersection with Interstate 74 and Interstate 280 south of Colona.