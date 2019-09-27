Several dozen bicyclists show support to Gold Star Families

Alpha, IL — Roughly three dozen bicyclists set out on a five day journey covering 500 miles across Illinois to support Gold Star Families. On Thursday, they made their way through Western Illinois to Alpha.

The flags swayed in the wind along Highway 150 in Alpha, Illinois, and local school children at the elementary cheered awaiting bicyclists who are honoring and showing support to families the Gold Star Families.

“We’re taking part in the 3rd annual Gold Star 500 for Gold Star mission,” Brian Monahan, bike rider, said. “We are helping to raise awareness and honor the fallen service members from Illinois. To date, there are 280 plus fallen service members and we want to make sure that they are always remembered and never forgotten.”

After riding through town, the cyclists came to the American Legion in Alpha and recognized the Gold Star Families.

“I want to thank all you riders for what you do,” Donald Painner, of Woodford County, Illinois, said. “Thank you. It helps us, seriously. It helps us, so, God bless you all have a safe ride and a safe trip.”



Pannier’s son died in 2008 in Iraq. He says it wants people to remember the importance of patriotism.

“I can’t say enough thanks to patriotism. You don’t realize some areas don’t have it. It’s not there. Small towns like this it’s uplifting not only for adults but they’re educating the children which is very important to me very important. educate the children about patriotism..I’m really happy about that,” Pannier said.

Pannier says honoring the flag is what we should all do because people like his son made the ultimate sacrifice for this county.



