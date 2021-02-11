Several evacuated from early morning fire in Rock Island

Emergency crews responded to a early morning fire at 513 30th Street in Rock Island on February 11, 2021.

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 513 30th Street just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, the occupants of the duplex were evacuating from the building. The upstairs residents reported the fire was in the attic and was spreading downward into the kitchen.

The fire department helped the remaining residents out of the duplex safely. They also rescued two dogs from the upstairs apartment.

The fire in the attic and upstairs kitchen was quickly brought the fire under control.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist the 12 residents living in the duplex.

The fire remains under investigation.