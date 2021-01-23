Several fire companies battle smoky blaze Saturday

Smoke billowed from a house fire shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of 29th Avenue, East Moline.

Firefighters sprayed down the back of the house and placed a ladder up to the second floor. Local 4 News, first station at the scene, saw firefighters from East Moline, Moline and Silvis work hard to contain the blaze.

Kennedy Drive was closed nearby to keep traffic from the area. We do not know whether anyone was home when the fire broke out.

BREAKING: A house is on fire at the 200 block of 29th Avenue in East Moline. Smoke is coming out of the 2nd floor of the home. @WHBF first on the scene. pic.twitter.com/r6rtgllFtk — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 24, 2021