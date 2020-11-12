Several fire crews on scene for second-floor house fire

Several fire crews worked together to put out a blaze at 818 7th Ave., Rock Island, about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene. Black smoke billowed from the second floor where flames could be seen.

The family, home at the time, heard noises from upstairs and checked to find the fire. They left the house to call the fire department.

Fire crews got the fire under control quickly. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause and damage estimates were unknown late Wednesday.