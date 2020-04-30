Several Henry Co. Covid cases traced to Tyson plant, company maps out safety measures

We’re learning that 10 of Henry County’s 47 cases are associated with the Covid outbreak in Joslin, Illinois.

So far, 92 workers have tested positive for the virus.

Tyson Foods is clarifying its strategy to stay open as plants across our area have experienced Coronavirus outbreaks.

Wednesday, we brought you the concerns of Tyson workers.

The company says, they’re taking precautions.

“We’ve worked diligently to protect our team members, by taking worker temperatures at the start of each shift and identifying symptomatic team members who simply need to be asked to go see their doctor,” says Hector Gonzalez, Tyson’s Senior Vice President of HR.

Tyson management says, the company relaxed its attendance policy.

Managers say they’re working with the Rock Island County health department to protect the health and safety of employees.