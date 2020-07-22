Several injured in three vehicle accident near Muscatine

On July 22 just before 3:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a three vehicle accident east of Muscatine on Highway 22 near Sweetland Road with one of the vehicles blocking the railroad tracks.

One man and one child were removed from the vehicle on the railroad tracks and taken to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Another man was taken to Trinity Unity Point Muscatine.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaiah L. Sanchez, 26, of Muscatine. Passengers in the vehicle were identified as Lee Johnson, 20, and one minor child.

The accident is still under investigation.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Muscatine Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department and MedForce One out of Kalona.