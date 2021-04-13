Several pets rescued from fire late Tuesday afternoon

Several pets needed to be rescued in a fire late Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island.

Around 4:30 p.m., crews were called to a home located on 11th Street, near 19th Avenue.

Firefighters say the blaze appeared to start from food burning on a stove.

11th Street was closed for about an hour while crews cleared smoke from the house.

The homeowner was able to get out of the house.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and some birds.

Local 4 News was the only station to report to this scene.