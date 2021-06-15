Several pop-up vaccination clinics available in Rock Island County

There will be several pop-up vaccination clinics offered this week in Rock Island County:

Wednesday: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moline from 9 a.m. to noon (Moderna and Pfizer) – administered by the Rock Island County Health Department

Thursday: Second Baptist Church in Rock Island from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson)- administered by the Rock Island County Health Department

Thursday through Saturday: Bend XPO in East Moline from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Johnson & Johnson) – administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency

These clinics are in addition to the vaccination clinics offered at the Rock Island County Health Department offices on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer), from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for both days.