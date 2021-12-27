Several Quad Cities venues to hold special New Year’s Eve events

North of 40 and Electric Shock will play the New Year’s Eve bash at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport.

There are a number of New Year’s Eve special events happening throughout the Quad Cities on Friday, Dec. 31.

“Solitary Man” Neil Diamond tribute at Circa

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is hosting veteran Circa Bootlegger Brad Hauskins leading a talented cast of musicians and vocalists in an all-new tribute to rock legend Neil Diamond.

Circa’s own Brad Hauskins will star in the Neil Diamond tribute concert Friday night.

Ring in the New Year with all of your favorite Diamond classics, including “Cherry Cherry,” “Cracklin’ Rose,” “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Sweet Caroline” and many more.

​Tickets are $98 per person; dinner will be served from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the show starting at 9:15 p.m. Offerings include Hors d’oeuvres (pre-set on table), Souvenir Photo, Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Soup and Salad, and choice of four entrees (Carved Prime Rib au jus & horseradish sauce; Chicken Marsala with Mozzarella; Crab Stuffed Flounder w/Sauce Bearnaise or Portobello Ravioli).

Ticket price includes tax and gratuity on the meal portion, and there will be a countdown to Midnight w/favors and Champagne. Reserve your seats at 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or at www.circa21.com.

Go bawdy with burlesque at Speakeasy

A holiday tradition for the last nine years is back at The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island, 1818 3rd Ave., next door to Circa.

Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque will perform on Dec. 31, 2021 at The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island, next to Circa ’21.

The theater welcomes Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque to ring in 2022 with an all-new show on Friday, Dec. 31. Bottoms Up will roll out the red carpet to ring in the New Year with a night of striptease, comedy and beautiful women. There will also be a midnight toast with the cast to ring in the new year.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of show. The doors open at 9 p.m. and show begins at 10 p.m. Those attending must be 18 or older. Tickets can be reserved by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.

Taboo Burlesque part of Village Theatre NYE

The QC troupe Taboo Burlesque will be part of the entertainment for the Village Theatre New Year’s Eve party, starting at 7 p.m., 2113 E. 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport.

Taboo Burlesque will; perform at the Village Theatre Friday night, in the Village of East Davenport.

It will be a great party supporting two great causes: QC Harm Reduction and New Ground Theatre. $10 gets you hours of great music, hilarious comedians, a Champagne toast and so much more.

QC Harm Reduction is a nonprofit founded Jan. 1st, 2015, in Davenport by Kim Brown and René Dickerson. ​​Brown is a mother, grandmother and nurse who lost her son Andy to an accidental heroin overdose on May 25, 2011.

QC Harm Reduction supports accurate, fact-based drug education, drug related illness and injury prevention, as well as effective drug treatment for problematic use. They continue to support innovative health approaches to drug use, drug treatment, and drug policy based on science and research. They believe that every solution with the potential to promote public health and to mitigate harm should be considered.

For more information on the Village Theatre event, visit their Facebook page.

Live out “Dreams” at Redstone Fleetwood Mac tribute

The Redstone Room at River Music Experience (129 Main St., Davenport) will host the latest All Sweat Productions event. They will perform the classic Fleetwood Mac album, “Rumours” in its entirety, plus other Fleetwood Mac hits.

The next All Sweat Series concert at Davenport’s Redstone Room will be Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” and other Mac hits on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Doors on Friday open at 8 p.m., with the show at 9 p.m., beginning with opening act DJ Buddha. This show is going to be a Black Light/White Out party — wear as much white as you can, as you ring in 2022.

Rumours was an instant commercial success, selling over 10 million copies worldwide within just a month of its release. It won Album of the Year at the 1977 Grammy Awards. It has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Its original track list was “Second Hand News,” “Dreams,” “Never Going Back Again,” “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Songbird,” “The Chain,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “I Don’t Want to Know,” “Oh Daddy,” and “Gold Dust Woman.”

All Sweat Productions is an RME program that brings members of the Q-C music community together to celebrate some of the greatest moments in music history. Each show features a different cast of musicians from a wide variety of genres and bands around the area

Tickets for New Year’s Eve are $20 – $50, available HERE. For more information on All Sweat Productions, visit their Facebook page.

Get some “Satisfaction” at Rhythm City

Another big-name tribute concert will rock the Rhythm City Casino Event Center (7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport) at 10 p.m. Friday.

“Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show” is the international touring tribute show to the “World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.” This Billboard & Pollstar highly rated show is entering its 20th year in production with over 4,000 performances, according to the casino.

“Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show” starts at 10 p.m. Friday at Rhythm City Casino.

“Performing up to 150 shows a year, this highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast & costuming of its kind,” a band bio says, noting the impersonators of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and cast bring a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits. They have been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning news and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, television & radio as the “world’s greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy.”

Tickets will be $25. Seating is being done banquet style with 10 seats at a table. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the other section.

Tickets are available HERE.

North of 40, Electric Shock at Fairgrounds

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, is having a big New Year’s Eve bash, with doors opening at 6 p.m., and a $5 cover charge. North of 40 will be on stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Electric Shock (an AC/DC tribute band) from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Limited reserved tables are on sale now. Your $200 table includes admission for 8 and your own bucket of beer, party favors and a bottle of Champagne. Smokin Butt’s Prime Rib dinner is back and available to purchase for only $30 if done by today, Dec. 27th. Call the fair office at (563)326-5338 to reserve your table and dinner packages.

Fore more information, visit mvfair.com.

Dirt Road Rockers back in Bettendorf

After a long hiatus, the Dirt Road Rockers will be ringing in the New Year from the deck at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. CBW will stay open until 1 a.m. for the event.

The Dirt Road Rockers will return Friday night at Crawford Brew Works, Bettendorf.

The show will start immediately following the QC Storm Watch Party taking place at CBW, with the game beginning at 7 p.m. Dawgers Hot Dogs will be opening at 4 p.m. in the CBW pop-up kitchen and will serve food till they run out, otherwise you can bring your own food.

For more information, visit Crawford’s website.