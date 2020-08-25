Several shell casings found following Davenport shots fired incident

Davenport Police were canvassing the scene at the 3700 block of Rockingham Road in response to a shots fired call that came in Tuesday morning, just after midnight. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the first and only station on the scene of a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning in Davenport.

The call came in just after midnight.

When our crew arrived, police were seen canvassing the area, searching for shell casings.

A good portion of Rockingham Road was blocked off during this time.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported multiple shell casings were found in the area.

We’re still working to find out the cause and if any injuries were sustained during the incident.

More details will be provided when available.

