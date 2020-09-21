Several shell casings found in Davenport neighborhood

A heavy squad car presence was seen late Sunday evening, near the 1800 block of Farnam and Locust streets in Davenport, as police located several shell casings. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Several shell casings have been found so far in connection with a shots fired incident that happened late Sunday evening in a Davenport neighborhood.

The call came in around 11 p.m. Crews initially responded to the 1900 block of Farnam Street. After not being able to locate a scene, they then investigated the 1800 block of Farnam Street, where they found at least seven shell casings.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first station on the scene, at least three squad cars were present, and the intersection near Locust was blocked off to traffic.

Police were seen talking to neighbors and scanning the area in search of shell casings.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported via Facebook Live, where he said multiple calls came in for this incident.

He also reported there was no victim upon arrival when officers located the scene.

Police confirmed with Local 4 News there was no property damage, and no one was injured.

Please avoid the area, if possible.

More information on this situation will be provided when available.

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Davenport at the 1800 block of Farnam right near Locust Street. Officers have found at least 7 shell casings. @WHBF the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/YyDL7XiNpd — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) September 21, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.