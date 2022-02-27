A heavy presence of firefighters is responding to a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in Davenport.
It happened before 2 p.m. at the old YMCA building, located at 2nd and Gaines streets.
Local 4 News is on the scene and working to find more information.
According to our crew, there is lots of visible smoke.
More information will be provided when available.
