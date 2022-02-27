A heavy presence of firefighters is responding to a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in Davenport.

It happened before 2 p.m. at the old YMCA building, located at 2nd and Gaines streets.

Local 4 News is on the scene and working to find more information.

According to our crew, there is lots of visible smoke.

More information will be provided when available.

A heavy crew of firefighters respond to the scene of a blaze with lots of visible smoke just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the old YMCA building on 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)

EMS responds to the scene of a fire that broke out just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the old YMCA building on 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)