Severe t’storms possible on Monday

Parts of the area picked up some beneficial rains on Sunday, and we’re looking at the potential for more rain tonight and Monday.

Monday could prove to be a bad weather day as severe t’storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Severe t’storms are possible from afternoon through late evening across parts of the area.

The enhanced risk lies South of the Quad Cities and that’s where severe storms are most likely. They’re also possible in the metro Quad Cities.

When storms fire up initially they’ll include the chance for an isolated tornado or two.

Then they’ll form a line of storms that could produce wind damage as they move across parts of Iowa into Illinois.