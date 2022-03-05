Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray and Meteorologist Garrett Heyd tracked severe weather Saturday night in the Quad Cities and surrounding area.

While the Quad Cities didn’t get hit by storms nearly as much as other parts of the Midwest, a deadly tornado struck Madison County.

Six people — including two adults and two children under the age of 5 — were killed in the town of Winterset, about three hours away from the Quad Cities.

The tornado slammed into the area around 4:30 p.m.

Four other people were seriously injured.

A farmer who shared video of the scene says his farm south of Winterset took a direct hit from the tornado.

He adds that his family and home are okay, but his farm buildings are badly damaged.

The same line of storms triggered tornado warnings in the Quad Cities and beyond but expired late Sunday evening.

Meteorologist Garrett Heyd provides more information on what to expect the rest of the evening and weekend, including a wind advisory.