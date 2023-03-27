It’s still a few days away, but we are closely monitoring the potential for significant severe weather around the Quad Cities Friday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (NWS) has our area, and a large part of the Midwest, highlighted in a 30% chance for severe weather. That risk is pretty high with the storm still several days away.

While we’ll watch this storm evolve and come onshore (out West) over the next couple days, it bears watching closely for now. All modes of severe weather will be possible. And parts of the Midwest could even have strong tornadoes.