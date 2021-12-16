Severe weather responsible for widespread power outages across QCA

As dangerously strong winds whipped across the region Wednesday night, many MidAmerican customers were without power in the QCA.
Approximately 48,000 customers were without around the service territory Wednesday night, and crews were assessing damage in all areas to get accurate estimates for restoration. According to MidAmerican, the most significant impacts were in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Ft. Dodge and surrounding areas and the Des Moines metro.
MidAmerican released peak and most-current numbers of those without power:
|Community/Area
|Customers out as of 7 am
|Peak customers out
|ETR
|Council Bluffs area
|6350
|19,000
|Most by midnight tonight, all by 6 pm on Saturday
|Sioux City area
|90
|4,600
|Most by noon today, all by midnight tonight
|Storm Lake area
|180
|2,300
|Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight
|Fort Dodge area
|4,400
|15,000
|Most by midnight tonight, all by 6 am on Saturday
|Des Moines area
|5,090
|18,000
|Most by noon today, all by 6 am Friday
|Waterloo area
|2,600
|4,900
|Most by afternoon today, all by 6 am Friday
|Iowa City area
|70
|400
|Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight
|IA/IL Quad Cities area
|10
|7,500
|Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight