Severe weather responsible for widespread power outages across QCA

As dangerously strong winds whipped across the region Wednesday night, many MidAmerican customers were without power in the QCA.

Approximately 48,000 customers were without around the service territory Wednesday night, and crews were assessing damage in all areas to get accurate estimates for restoration. According to MidAmerican, the most significant impacts were in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Ft. Dodge and surrounding areas and the Des Moines metro.

MidAmerican released peak and most-current numbers of those without power: