Severe weather responsible for widespread power outages across QCA

As dangerously strong winds whipped across the region Wednesday night, many MidAmerican customers were without power in the QCA.

Approximately 48,000 customers were without around the service territory Wednesday night, and crews were assessing damage in all areas to get accurate estimates for restoration. According to MidAmerican, the most significant impacts were in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Ft. Dodge and surrounding areas and the Des Moines metro.

MidAmerican released peak and most-current numbers of those without power:

Community/AreaCustomers out as of 7 amPeak customers outETR
Council Bluffs area635019,000Most by midnight tonight, all by 6 pm on Saturday
Sioux City area904,600Most by noon today, all by midnight tonight
Storm Lake area1802,300Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight
Fort Dodge area4,40015,000Most by midnight tonight, all by 6 am on Saturday
Des Moines area5,09018,000Most by noon today, all by 6 am Friday
Waterloo area2,6004,900Most by afternoon today, all by 6 am Friday
Iowa City area70400Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight
IA/IL Quad Cities area107,500Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight

