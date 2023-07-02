Sew-O-Rama will be 9 am. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, a news release says.

Everything sewing-related will be featured, including upholstered pieces, vintage fabrics, button machines, patches, and heirlooms. There will be professional seamstresses/dealers with full size booths and, for the first time, an area designated for the general public to sell.

You can bring totes of unwanted sewing items for a sell/swap/switch event.

Classic admission is $5, while $10 will allow you to bring in all you can carry through the door within one trip and to be able to sell inside. Bring in your old sewing machines (working or not), tins/jars of buttons, unfinished projects, old quilts, and/or bolts of fabric, the release says.