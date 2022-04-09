Due to sewer construction beginning Monday, April 11, traffic will be restricted on two blocks of Climer Street in Muscatine.

According to a release from the City of Muscatine:

Traffic restrictions will be implemented Monday (April 11) as Haggerty Earthworks, LLC, begins sewer construction on Climer Street. Local traffic only will be permitted in the 600 and 700 blocks of Climer (West 8th to High streets), with the contractor working with residents on access to their driveways as construction progresses. Resident will be notified in advance when the 600 and 700 blocks of Climer are closed to all traffic for pavement restoration. Traffic restrictions and street closures will shift as the work moves toward Logan and then from Logan to Lucas on Climer. West 8th is currently closed to most traffic from Broadway to Main Street with local traffic only permitted. The intersection of West 8th and Lucas is currently closed to all traffic as sewer construction will take place for the next four to six weeks. Once the intersection is completed, West 8th will be opened, but Lucas will remain closed from West 8th to Busch for sewer work and pavement restoration. City of Muscatine