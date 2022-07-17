The 500 block of Leroy Street will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, July 18 to replace a private sewer connection at 500 Leroy Street. The closure is expected to last until Monday, July 27.

Rivo, Inc., is replacing the entire sewer line from the house to the sewer main due to a needed repair on the Orangeburg sewer line. The sewer main is located in the middle of Leroy Street. The street will need to be closed to all traffic from Mulberry Avenue to the alley in the 500 block of Leroy Street to allow workers to repair the sewer line safely.

Local traffic to homes on Plover Street, Marquette Street, Amherst Avenue and Orange Street will be allowed to use Leroy Street west of the intersection with Barry Avenue. There will be no access from Mulberry Avenue. Rivo will maintain access to all driveways in the 500 block except to the driveway at 500 Leroy Street. Through traffic for Mulberry to Leroy will be detoured to Barry Avenue during the closure.

The road closure was approved by the Muscatine City Council on July 7.