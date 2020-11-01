Sex offender task force conducts compliance check sweep

The family of Corey Harrell Jr is still looking for answers after he was murdered on Halloween in 2018. The lives of Harrell Jr's family changed forever on that fateful morning when he was shot in broad daylight. It's a dark day that his uncle Santino Giminez remembers all too well.

"I live right up the hill. I was coming down. Downtown was all cut off." Said Giminez. "I called my brother in law to ask him about it and next thing you know we heard it was little Corey. It was not a good situation."