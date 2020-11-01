Sex offender task force conducts compliance check sweep

The Scott County Sex Offender Task Force on Saturday conducted a registered sex offender compliance check sweep.
The task force includes Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, Davenport Police Department, United States Marshal Service and Scott Emergency Communication Center. The results were:
- Scott County registered sex offenders: 493
- Sex offender compliance checks conducted Saturday: 243
- Sex offender compliance checks conducted since July 1, 2020: 604
- Compliance percentage: 94%
Ongoing investigations for any non-compliance will be completed for potential criminal charges.
The Iowa State Code charges sheriffs offices with ensuring compliance with the registration and verification required under state law.