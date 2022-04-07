In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners and community volunteers will place 121 flags on the lawn of the Rock Island campus on Tuesday, April 12 to recognize survivors of sexual violence.

Each flag represents a survivor that sought help and received treatment at UnityPoint Health in 2021, according to a Trinity release Thursday. The ceremony will take place Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health – Trinity, 2701 17th St., Rock Island.

Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted and it can have long-term effects on survivors, the Trinity release says. Approximately 70% of rape or sexual assault survivors experience moderate to severe distress, a larger percentage than for any other violent crime.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity has specially-trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) to assist sexual assault survivors through trauma-informed care practices.