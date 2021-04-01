Bringing awareness to sexual assault

According to the Justice Department, a person is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds in the United States. One in four women and one in six men are sexually abused in their lifetime.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Every Thursday during the month, Local 4 will draw attention to this violence that is affecting more and more people.

Arianna Grant from Riverview Center joined Local 4 News at 5 via Zoom to tell us more.

