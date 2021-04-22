There’s help for survivors of sexual assault

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

All month long, we’ve called attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread.

Riverview Center specializes in helping deal with the trauma.

Megan Fecht with the Riverview Center joined Local 4 News at 5 via Zoom with more.

The numbers for the crisis hotline are below or can be found here.

Counties in Iowa

Sexual Assault Hotline: 888-557-0310

Jo Daviess County

Sexual Assault Hotline: 815-777-8155

Domestic Violence Hotline: 815-777-3680

Carroll County

Sexual Assault Hotline: 815-244-7772

Domestic Violence Hotline: 815-244-1320

For more information, visit the Riverview Center website.