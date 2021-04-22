There’s help for survivors of sexual assault

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
All month long, we’ve called attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread.
Riverview Center specializes in helping deal with the trauma.
Megan Fecht with the Riverview Center joined Local 4 News at 5 via Zoom with more.
The numbers for the crisis hotline are below or can be found here.
Counties in Iowa
- Sexual Assault Hotline: 888-557-0310
Jo Daviess County
- Sexual Assault Hotline: 815-777-8155
- Domestic Violence Hotline: 815-777-3680
Carroll County
- Sexual Assault Hotline: 815-244-7772
- Domestic Violence Hotline: 815-244-1320
For more information, visit the Riverview Center website.