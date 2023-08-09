The East Moline Police Department has honored an officer who was critically injured in the line of duty last fall.

Sgt. William Lind was awarded the department’s Purple Heart Award by Chief Jeff Ramsey at a ceremony last night. The Purple Heart Award is given to an officer who has received a serious injury resulting from an assault with potentially lethal force in the line of duty. The award is issued posthumously in the event of a line of duty death.

(East Moline Police Department)

Sgt. Lind was given the award for serious wounds he received on October 24th, 2022. He was critically injured while trying to arrest a suspect who was wanted on felony arson charges. The suspect, Adrian Rogers, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, a Class X-Category A felony; aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony-category 2; aggravated arson, a Class X-Category A felony and residential arson, a Class 1- Category A felony. His next court appearance is August 23.

Sgt. Lind has recovered from his injuries and is back to work on restricted duty.