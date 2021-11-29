Shane Bostrom charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with June 10 death in Eldridge

The Eldridge Police Department death investigation of Jessica Bostrom, which was reported on June 10, 2021 in the 300 block of West Davenport Street, has been concluded. Through the investigation, criminal charges were developed related to the investigation, and Shane R. Bostrom, 35, has been charged with Murder in the 1st degree, a Class A Felony.

Bostrom is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on other criminal charges related to this incident, police said Monday.

On June 10,, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Eldridge Police Department, along with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol were dispatched to 300 block of West Davenport Street, Eldridge, on a report of a shooting. On scene, the Eldridge Police discovered a deceased female, 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom, in the residence.

Preliminary investigation resulted in the arrest of Shane Bostrom for Controlled Substance Violation, Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, Child Endangerment, Obstructing Prosecution or Defense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Eldridge Police previously said they responded to the same home on these dates: