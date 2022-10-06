Quad City Arts presents PostSecret at Quad City Arts Gallery in Rock Island from October 12 to December 2. There will be a presentation by author Frank Warren at Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road in Bettendorf on November 9 at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and are available by clicking here or at the door. Books based on the postcards will also be available for purchase.

Warren started PostSecret as a community art project where he invited total strangers to anonymously mail in their secrets on homemade postcards, sparking a global phenomenon. He has received over one million secrets in his mailbox, with more arriving every day. PostSecret.com has won seven Webby Awards and is the most visited advertisement-free blog in the world, with more than 860,000,000 visits. The postcards have been curated for six New York Times bestselling books and have been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art, The Smithsonian and the American Visionary Art Museum. Known as ‘the most trusted stranger in America’, Warren has traveled the globe sharing secrets and stories from the postcards. There is a PostSecret album, a PostSecret app, a PostSecret TED Talk, and a PostSecret play. Warren was awarded the ‘HopeLine Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his work on suicide prevention and was invited to the White House to work on issues of mental wellness.

The public is invited to create their own secret postcards, which are available at Quad City Arts, Clock, Inc. and the Bettendorf, Davenport, Eldridge, DeWitt, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries. These postcards can be dropped off or mailed to Quad City Arts, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201. Postcards mailed in may be included in the exhibition.

Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo 309-793-1213, extension108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com or Margot Day at mday@quadcityarts.com.







