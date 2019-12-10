Share your Christmas spirit with homeless fur babies

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 25: Larry, in a Santa hat plays with dogs in Central Park on Christmas day on December 25, 2017 in New York City. Security in the New York is on alert as thousand of tourists visit the city for the holidays. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Here is an event for you to share your Christmas spirit with the homeless animals at a local shelter.

Local animal shelter, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, is hosting its Annual Christmas Celebration this Saturday on Dec. 14. from noon to 5 p.m.

The Holiday Party features discounted adoptions, a raffle basket, silent auction, gift card drawing, a visit from Santa, and a gift for every kid.

All the proceeds from the event will go towards adding and updating dog kennels, and to assist with our current veterinary bills.