Share your Christmas spirit with homeless fur babies

Here is an event for you to share your Christmas spirit with the homeless animals at a local shelter.
Local animal shelter, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, is hosting its Annual Christmas Celebration this Saturday on Dec. 14. from noon to 5 p.m.
The Holiday Party features discounted adoptions, a raffle basket, silent auction, gift card drawing, a visit from Santa, and a gift for every kid.
All the proceeds from the event will go towards adding and updating dog kennels, and to assist with our current veterinary bills.