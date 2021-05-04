Shark Tank TV show has its eyes on Rock Island entrepreneur’s Keto diet pizza and bakery business

Allen Parker was a healthy guy, but eventually became overweight, weighing around 300 pounds. He started going on a Keto diet, a low carb high fat diet after a friend recommended it to him. Parker wanted to find a way to keep eating his favorite foods, but under keto guidelines and that’s when he founded WOE pizza and bakery. Parker’s products are found in Hy-Vee grocery stores and some restaurants around the Quad Cities. They include various types of pizza’s, donuts, and other bakery items. The TV show Shark Tank has even reached out to him about the business.