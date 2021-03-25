“She knows daddy’s gone, but she still wants closure,” family shaken after father’s disappearance

A mother who’s son went missing in Rock Island hopes the discovery of body parts in DeWitt this week brings a family closure during this devastating time of wondering.
35-year-old Ryan Muckelston disappeared January 18th.
He was last seen leaving a friend’s house on 26th Street in Rock Island, walking toward East Moline.
He was wearing sweat pants, flip-flops and possibly a hooded sweatshirt.
His mother tells Local 4 News, it’s not easy when you hear a body’s been found close by.
Muckelston is the father of three children.
You can connect with the QC Missing Person’s Network here: https://www.facebook.com/QCMPN/