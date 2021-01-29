‘She was always smiling, always happy’: Neighbors, friends remember 5-year-old house fire victim

New information, in a deadly house fire in Bettendorf that killed a 5-year-old little girl, and her grandparents.

State investigators are now handling the case.

It happened almost two weeks ago.

Those who died are 66-year-old Robert Wickham, 63-year-old Mary Wickham, and 5-year old Taylor Treanton.

The Fire Chief tells Local 4 News investigators interviewed the only survivor of the fire Thursday.

The Chief says the cause isn’t being released yet.

Neighbors and friends rtemeber the girl who died in that fire.

People who knew Taylor Treanton say she was sweet, and smart.

“She was always smiling, always happy,” says Madison McDonald, Taylor’s pre-school teacher.

She says she will always remember the smile, and positive attitude of her former pre-school student Taylor.

“You know when you become a teacher, nobody prepares you for losing a student. In preschool you work so hands on with these little kids, so we truly become a family. To lose a member of that family is absolutely devastating,” says McDonald.

Taylor’s spot still marked on the floor in the classroom, and her pictures are around the class to remember her contagious smile.

McDonald says, “The kids miss her a lot already. We still talk about her on a daily basis. She’s still in our room, we have pictures up. So we mention it, and we talk about it openly. We really enjoyed our time with Taylor.”

Besides making a lasting impression at Neil Armstrong Elementary school, neighbors also remember Taylor.

Outside her home, a memorial was created that includes bears, balloons, flowers, and a cross with her name on it.



“We really miss her. It was really sad to wake Up and hear that they are all gone,” says Arella, Taylor neighbor.

She says it’s a devastating loss that serves as a reminder to cherish the ones you love.

“Hold them close at night, kiss them goodnight. Let them know that you love them as much as you can,” says Arella.

The district also created a memorial fund in honor of Taylor. The money raised will be used to purchase a buddy bench in the pre-school playground area.

The buddy bench will be used as a place students can go if they need a break, or if they are feeling sad or isolated.

It lets the teachers know they need someone to talk too.

“We thought this would be a great way to honor her because, she was so much about her friends and cared so much for them,” says McDonald.

This bench will include a plaque honoring Taylor. Any money raised above what is needed to purchase the bench and plaque will be used for enhancements to the Neil Armstrong Preschool Program.

You can drop off or send your donations to Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Avenue or the Bettendorf Central Administration Center, 3311 18th Street.

Checks can be made out to Bettendorf Community School District with Taylor Memorial noted in the memo line. If you are donating using cash please place it in a sealed envelope marked, “Taylor Memorial”.



