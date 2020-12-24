‘She was such a good person’ North Scott community rallies around family who is grieving the loss of woman who died from COVID-19

A North Scott family is griving their loved one.

A mother and wife from Eldridge lost her battle with COVID-19 on Monday.

Seretha Quinn leaves behind her husband, and four children.

She was only 46 years old.

Quinn’s children say their mother would go above and beyond for their family.

People who knew her say she had an infectious smile, and would help anyone who needed it.

“Everyone knew her, and they knew that she was such a good person. Like there’s absolutely not one bad thing to ever say about her,” says Shamara Quinn, Quinn’s only daughter.

Quinn’s son, Marquon Quinn says, “She was the closet person I’ve ever been too.”

Seretha was battling COVID-19 for about a month in Iowa City.

She hadn’t been feeling well, and passed away Monday after a long fight.

“It was just a long time of her battling, so it’s probably best that she went to heaven,” says Marquon.

Quinn’s children say they never expected losing their mother to COVID-19, and they want people to know how serious the illness can be.

Marquon says, “It’s something that people actually have to start taking a lot more seriously, and start controlling things that they can control about this virus.”

“You hear about it and you hear other people have it, but you never expect it to hit home,” says Shamara.

Katie Hoyt, Chapter President of North Scott Cares says, “When there’s a lost in our community, or when somebody needs help There are so many people who want to help and support.”

Supporting is what the North Scott community is doing.

Hoyt set up a GoFundMe, and in a matter of hours, thousands of dollars was raised. To date more than $20,000.

“I thought if we could get some money together to cover some of the funeral costs, and remove that burden from the family that would be ideal. It has just exploded,” says Hoyt.

Quinn’s family say they are grateful for the support of their community.

“This community is like so supportive, and like I’ve always known that, but when the GoFundMe page was set up the first night, and I seen how many people donated so quickly. I was just like wow, this community really has us like that. Like that’s amazing,” says Marquon.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

There’s a link to the family’s GoFundMe page if you are interested in donating If you are interested to the Quinn Family,