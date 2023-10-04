Royal Neighbors of America, a women-led fraternal benefit society based in Rock Island, recently presented Elizabeth Pratt of Cornerstone Community Wellness in Sheffield, Ill., with a $10,000 Nation of Neighbors empowerment award and grant.

Royal Neighbors offers life insurance and annuity products to its members and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities. Nation of Neighbors is Royal Neighbors’ signature women’s empowerment program and recognizes and supports women who work to empower women and girls through a nonprofit, business, or program, according to a Wednesday company release.

Nation of Neighbors recipients are influential leaders who exemplify the Royal Neighbors “neighbor-helping-neighbor” mission of community service.

Elizabeth Pratt (left), executive director of Cornerstone Community Wellness in Sheffield, Ill., received her new Nation of Neighbors grant, with Linda Wastyn of Davenport, who nominated her.

Nominations for Nation of Neighbors awards and grants are submitted by Royal Neighbors members. Pratt – executive director of Cornerstone — was nominated by member and Davenport resident, Linda Wastyn, PhD.

Cornerstone Community Wellness’s mission is to “bring physical, social, and economic health to their community.” The nonprofit offers services that complement traditional medicine, including a 24/7 fitness center, counseling, Bible studies, group fitness classes, and childcare while parents are on-site.

The newest addition to Cornerstone is the local grocery store, Royal Super Mart, in Sheffield (46 miles east of Moline).

“We purchased the business to give our community access to food, provide a place to socialize, and to pour into the economy of our village, which is known to impact health,” Pratt said in the release

The Nation of Neighbors grant from Royal Neighbors will help Cornerstone purchase the equipment necessary to run the commercial kitchen at Royal Super Mart.

The Royal Super Mart is at 124 S. Main St., Sheffield, Ill.

“Through this kitchen, we will provide fresh meal options to individuals and families and provide employment opportunities as the business grows,” Pratt said. “The kitchen will help us meet our goal of making a nutritious choice – an easy choice.”

“Elizabeth is empowering women to improve the well-being of themselves and their families,” said Darcy Smith, Royal Neighbors’ senior member engagement specialist. “She embodies the mission of our ‘neighbor helping neighbor’ philosophy which was established by the women founders of Royal Neighbors of America nearly 130 years ago. We are inspired by Elizabeth’s drive to make a lasting and meaningful impact.”

“I am thankful for generous community members, Royal Neighbors of America, and our local Royal Neighbors chapter for helping us serve and enrich our community,” Pratt added.

To date, Royal Neighbors has awarded more than $2.5 million in Nation of Neighbors grants nationwide.