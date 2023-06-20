An emergency shelter opened for former residents of The Davenport building is closing this week, but for a good reason.

According to a news release from Brian Williamsen, Communications Manager for the American Red Cross of Illinois, the organization plans to close the shelter located at 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. Caseworkers have worked with all current shelter residents to make sure they all have appropriate plans to move into alternative housing. The residents are making plans for their next steps by moving into more comfortable and longer-term housing.

Emergency shelters aren’t typically intended to stay open for extended periods of time, the release said. The closing of an emergency shelter is considered a sign that the community involved is starting on the road to recovery. Red Cross volunteers have been working with shelter residents to help them make housing arrangements in coordination with other community organizations.