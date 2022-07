Animals rescued from a hoarding situation in Muscatine are now up for adoption

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, invites the public from 8:30-10 p.m. Sunday to help comfort the animals during fireworks, according to a Facebook post.

Volunteers are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

No registration is required.

For more information, call 563-386-3117.