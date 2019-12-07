Shenanigan’s pub to close

Shenanigans Irish Pub is closing its doors.

Their management confirmed it with Local 4 News tonight.

The decision comes days after a brawl spilled over into the streets of downtown Davenport outside the bar Sunday night that ended in gunshots.

A bullet hit Mac’s Tavern across the street.

The city of davenport has been trying to convince Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division to revoke Shenanigan’s liquor license for the past five years.

One person who lives in the area says he is happy to see it go.

“Downtown Davenport is a nice place to be,” Kody Kensinger, a Davenport resident says. “I just moved in down the street. I look out the window and I see decent people walking down the road. And nobody needs to worry about having a gun go off or having their woman harassed or being in a fight.”

There is no word exactly when the bar will close.

Local 4 News reached out to Davenport’s mayor, but haven’t heard back yet.