On Wednesday night Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Eldrige Police officers spent about four hours looking for Breasia Terrell or any evidence about her disappearance along side Route 61. They started at the Wapsipinicon River in Eldridge and made their way north towards the Clinton exit.

Authorities at the scene told Local 4 News they were not following any specific leads. They just wanted to be thorough with their search.

Terrell has been missing since Friday morning.