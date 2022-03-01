One of two Davenport brothers, ages 69 and 71, drowned Monday while they were fishing in rural Mediapolis, according to a news release from Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening.

Mediapolis, Iowa (bing maps.)

Shortly after 5 p.m., Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies along with the Mediapolis Fire Department, responded to a rural Mediapolis area after they received a 911 call from a man asking for help.

Emergency responders found a man who had fallen through the ice while he was fishing, the release says. After they pulled him to safety, they learned a second man also had fallen through the ice and still was underwater.

The Mediapolis Fire Department searched for the second man, and, at 6:35 p.m., found him and pulled him from the water, the release says.

Both men were transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. The second man died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Identification of the brothers is being withheld pending notification of family.

Mediapolis, in Des Moines County, had a population of 1,688 at the time of the 2020 census.