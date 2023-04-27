On Wednesday, April 26, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3206 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge, according to a news release. Hunter Murray has been hired as the newest deputy sheriff for Scott County.

Deputy Hunter Murray, left, and Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane. (Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Murray was born in Augusta, Georgia, and grew up in Princeton, Iowa, where he graduated from North Scott High School in 2019. He was a member of North Scott High School’s Trap Team. Hunter attended and graduated from Eastern Iowa Community College with a liberal arts degree, with an emphasis in criminal justice. He previously worked at Global Security Services before joining the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Murray’s hobbies include watching sports, hanging out with family and friends, golfing, and hunting.