The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois, full-time. Online learning is acceptable, according to a news release.

Sheriff Kevin W. Turner, Jo Daviess County, will award one scholarship in the amount of $500.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2023-2024 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at your local sheriff’s office or on the ISA Website. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15, 2023 (must be postmarked by this date). A directory of sheriffs offices is here.

For more information, please contact your local sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center, or college financial aid office.