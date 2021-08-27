Sheriff will not seek reelection

Knox County Sheriff Dave Clague has announced he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Clague, who has been sheriff since 2007, will stay in office for the next 15 months.

In a news release, he said his decision is based on wanting to open the field “for any and all qualified candidates.”

Before he was sheriff, Clague worked 34 years with the Galesburg Police Department, and retired in 2007 as a lieutenant, according to his public LinkedIn profile. He worked with the National Joint Terrorism Task Force in Washington, D.C.