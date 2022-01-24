Sheriff’s office: 28 dogs, 1 cat rescued from neglect

Dozens of dogs and one cat have been rescued from what the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office calls a neglect situation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate allegations of animal neglect. The complaint, brought forward by and with information obtained by It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources out of Muscatine, alleged a woman was living in a camper on a property with dozens of dogs and one cat, and that the camper was uninhabitable due its condition, a news release says.

Based on the information, a State of Iowa search warrant was obtained.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Muscatine County Zoning Office and It Takes A Village Rescue and Resources, executed the search warrant at the property and on the camper.

Upon arrival, a single drop cord was found running from the residence on the property to the camper. The windows on the camper were iced over. Officers found 28 dogs and one cat throughout the camper.

The camper was confirmed to be uninhabitable because of feces and odor from the feces, the release says. The property owners were provided notice by Muscatine County Zoning officials that the trailer on the property was deemed a dangerous building and was unsafe for human occupancy, the release says.

The woman living in the camper with the animals is not a property owner, the release says.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office contracted with It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources for the maintenance of the rescued animals. The animals will be cared for and remain with them until dispositional proceedings can be held in Muscatine County Court, the release says.

The investigation continues.