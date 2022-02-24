The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has a new full-time police K9 program.

Chief Deputy Matthew Link is proud to make this announcement after being in contact with Matt Greenlief, of Cedar Creek Kennels, Monmouth.

On behalf of Cedar Creek Kennels, which provides social working dogs and specializes in police dog training, Greenlief donated a fully trained Belgian Malinois K9.

Cedar Creek Kennels also provides dog services, dog daycare and obedience training.

Deputy Scott Albin, a 20-year veteran, will be the new K9 handler.

According to Deputy Link, he’ll start training with K9 Montana in March.

Once trained, Deputy Albin and Montana will be certified in: article searches, tracking, protection and drug searches.

Link says this team will be an addition to the Sheriff’s Auxiliary team — who assist the sheriff’s office when they are able to — of Gabe Stevens and K9 Jake, which is fully funded by Auxiliary Deputies Gabe and Alexsha Stevens.

“We love and will still use the Auxiliary team, but with the addition to a full-time team, we will be able to have quicker responses and more time on the streets attempting to combat crimes,” said Link.

He is asking the community for donations to help fund the new program, adding that donations will help pay for the handler training and some of the K9 equipment.

“The sheriff’s office has already received assistance with some equipment from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office,” said Link. “Dr. Jon Schar, from Schar’s Vet Clinic outside Stronghurst, Ill., has offered his services, providing vet care and vaccinations free of cost.”

Other donors include:

Country Auto Sales , of Biggsville, Ill. Donated the use of its shop and equipment to make modifications to a squad car

Gabe Stevens, of MasterPiece Customs , of Biggsville Donated his time and materials to provide custom equipment for the squad car kennel

, of Media, Ill. Well’s Pet Food , of Monmouth Donating all of Montana’s food

Link says donations are not the only way in which the new full-time police K9 program is being funded.

“This program will be funded strictly from donations and seizure monies from past and future drug arrests,” said Link. “If you or your business would like to donate money to help pay for initial training and fund the new program, please contact me at the sheriff’s office.”

For general information, or to speak to a deputy, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 309-937-3911.