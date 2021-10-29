Sheriff’s office asks for help to find missing woman

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asks the public’s help in finding 37-year-old Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello, Wis.

Trumpy was last seen in Monroe, Wis., on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

She has ties to Shannon, Ill., and is believed to have been in Shannon shortly before her whereabouts became unknown.

The family, who says the last time anyone spoke to Trumpy was Tuesday evening, received a phone call when she did not show up for work Wednesday morning.

She was believed to be in a silver Toyota Tundra extended-cab truck or a white Toyota Avalon four-door sedan. She is described as being 5’10” with blue eyes and blonde hair, and she weighs 163 pounds.

Carroll County Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call 815-244-7867. Callers’ information will remain anonymous and tips could lead to a cash reward.