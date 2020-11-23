Sheriff’s Office: Buckle up and designate a sober driver

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to “buckle up and drive sober” during the Thanksgiving season.

“On regular days and holidays alike, law enforcement too often sees the results of driving impaired and not wearing a seat belt,” said Sheriff Gerald Bustos in a news release. “They are both tragic and preventable.

“Whether you’re driving cross-country or across the street, please remember to wear your seat belt and make a plan for a sober ride home,” he said.

Throughout the year, many traffic deaths and injuries could be prevented with the click of a seat belt or the choice to designate a sober driver. More than 30% of crash fatalities in Illinois involve an alcohol-impaired driver, and data shows drug-involved driving is on the rise.

To combat those trends, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies in a statewide effort to save lives by stepping up enforcement of seat-belt and impaired-driving laws.

Drivers will see an increase in safety patrols now and over the holiday weekend through the early-morning hours of Nov. 30.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the state-wide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or ticket” campaigns.